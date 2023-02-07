Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 607,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 173,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 46,091.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 317,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 316,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter.

SPEU stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

