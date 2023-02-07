Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $150,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $329.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.08. The company has a market capitalization of $337.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $367.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

