Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.