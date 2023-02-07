Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

NYSE BAH opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

