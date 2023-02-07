Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.25.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.