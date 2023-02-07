Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

