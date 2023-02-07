Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $2.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Bright Health Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 303,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 767,794 shares of company stock worth $605,596. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Health Group by 118.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Health Group by 319.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bright Health Group by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bright Health Group by 405.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 528,965 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

See Also

