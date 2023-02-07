Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target at $90.56

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.56.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

IAC Trading Down 5.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of IAC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.12. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC will post -13.75 EPS for the current year.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

