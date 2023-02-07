Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT at $43.25

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCDF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

LRCDF stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

