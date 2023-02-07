Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $42.83

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.99. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

