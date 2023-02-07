Brokerages Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Price Target at $25.00

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARR. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Trading Down 3.1 %

PARR opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

About Par Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1,075.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 159,969 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.