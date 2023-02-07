Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bitfarms Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bitfarms in a report released on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $233.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.13. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 121.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bitfarms by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $192,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 58.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 36.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

