Brokers Issue Forecasts for Symbotic Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 155.84%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYM. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

SYM stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,158.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter worth $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at $181,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

