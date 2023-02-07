Brokers Offer Predictions for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.90. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at $812,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 67.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after acquiring an additional 242,201 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 57.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,564,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

