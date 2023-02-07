Brokers Set Expectations for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.64. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $23.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.35 EPS.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $576.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $563.35 and its 200-day moving average is $550.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

