Brokers Set Expectations for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTI. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $255.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 6.17%.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 78,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $519,878.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,660.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 296,531 shares of company stock worth $1,880,926. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 40,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

