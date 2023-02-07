Brookfield (BN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Brookfield to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BN. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

