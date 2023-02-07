Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIP. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

NYSE BIP opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $46.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.11 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,053.71%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

Further Reading

