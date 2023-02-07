Brunswick Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2023 earnings at $10.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Brunswick Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

