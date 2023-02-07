California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 193,389 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,994 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,389 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of EOG Resources worth $150,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG opened at $123.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

