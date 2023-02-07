California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of BlackRock worth $182,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE BLK opened at $742.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $824.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $727.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,874 shares of company stock worth $36,017,522. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

