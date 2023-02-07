California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $138,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

