California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 101,685 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Intuit worth $240,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,039,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $414.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.51. The company has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $579.96.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.