California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 13,114 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.56% of L3Harris Technologies worth $221,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $212.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.05. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

