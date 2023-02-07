California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 268,843 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,843 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Analog Devices worth $176,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $177.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

