California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,033 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $153,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Insider Activity

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $369.57 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

