California Public Employees Retirement System Has $146.83 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,567 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $146,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,516,000 after acquiring an additional 394,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,012,000 after acquiring an additional 198,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,792,000 after acquiring an additional 226,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

