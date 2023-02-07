California Public Employees Retirement System Has $223.56 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $223,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.83.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $370.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.97 and a 200 day moving average of $343.64. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

