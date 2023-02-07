California Public Employees Retirement System Has $230.23 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,913,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,794 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $230,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.08.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

