California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $207,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services stock opened at $123.89 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

