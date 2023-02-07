California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 35,820 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.49% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $249,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 59.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

