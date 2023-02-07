California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,170,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,025 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $267,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.69.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

