California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 36,827 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,315,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,827 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $260,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after buying an additional 111,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 308,379 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $130.39 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.04.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

