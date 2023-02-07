California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 56,593 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,593 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.71% of DTE Energy worth $157,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 408.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

NYSE DTE opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

