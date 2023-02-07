Camden Capital LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $616.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

