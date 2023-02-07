Cameco (CCJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CCJ stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

