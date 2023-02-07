Capital One Financial Comments on ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $11.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

