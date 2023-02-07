Capital One Financial Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Capital One Financial currently has $102.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

