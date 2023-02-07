Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.64.

NYSE:CAH opened at $77.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

