Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $14,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $22,818,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,205,000 after acquiring an additional 108,303 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 571,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,922,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of CSL opened at $246.73 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $214.05 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Featured Articles

