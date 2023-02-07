CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

Shares of CDW opened at $200.06 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $203.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

