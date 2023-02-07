Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Argus lifted their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.35.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. Centene has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Centene by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading

