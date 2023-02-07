Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Argus lifted their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.35.
Centene Stock Performance
NYSE CNC opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. Centene has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Trading of Centene
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Centene by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
