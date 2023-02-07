CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE CNP opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

