Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 2.9 %

CDAY opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,250,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDAY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

