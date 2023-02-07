Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ceridian HCM Stock Down 2.9 %
CDAY opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $81.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on CDAY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.07.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
