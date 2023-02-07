Ceridian HCM (CDAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.12 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.07.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

