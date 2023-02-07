CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.13 Per Share

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for CGI in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.92. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GIB opened at $90.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CGI has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CGI by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

