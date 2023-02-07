Chubb Limited Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Chubb in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $17.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share.

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

CB opened at $213.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.38 and its 200-day moving average is $204.44. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

