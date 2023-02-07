Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

