Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have commented on CINF shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

