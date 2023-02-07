Citigroup Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $85.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCHP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.58.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.47 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

